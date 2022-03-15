Deadline to Remove Fish Houses in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- The Department of Natural Resources is reminding anglers that fish houses on lakes in northern Minnesota need to be off the ice by Monday, March 21st.

With warmer temperatures in the forecast conservation officers are urging people to begin the process of removing permanent shelters early.

Anglers are responsible for removing their shelters by the deadline and ensuring no trash is left behind. Commonly left items include bait, blocking material, bottles, and cans.

As the use of wheelhouses has increased, there also have been additional instances of people dumping their sewage atop the ice.

If shelters aren’t removed by the deadline, owners can be prosecuted, and structures may be confiscated and removed by a conservation officer.

The removal deadline for Minnesota/Canada border waters is March 31st. If conditions or other circumstances are making it difficult for people to meet the deadline, they should contact their local conservation officer to explain the situation.

This story is courtesy of the Minnesota News Network.