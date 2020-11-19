Dayton B. Patterson, 5, St. Cloud

June 25, 2015 – November 13, 2020

Dayton Blake Patterson, age 5, St. Cloud, MN, passed away Friday, November 13, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Due to the pandemic a private family service will be held at Bethlehem Lutheran Church on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at 11:00 AM. The service will be lived streamed on the Bethlehem Lutheran Church website, www.bethlehemlutheran.org/stream. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Dayton was born June 25, 2015 in Phoenix, AZ to Ali Raheem and Bianca Ellison. Dayton was attending kindergarten at Madison Elementary School in St Cloud.

Survivors include his mother, Bianca Ellison of St. Cloud, MN; father, Ali Raheem of St. Cloud, MN; brothers, Dorian Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Doriyon Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Mahlik Magunson of St. Joseph, MN; Dallas Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; sisters, Doriannah Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; Deliah Patterson of St. Cloud, MN; grandparents, Jackie Spates of East Chicago, IN; Henry Patterson of East Chicago, IN; Edna Ellison of St. Cloud, MN; and Larry Childs of Chicago, IL.