Daylily Spa Salon Expected to Build New Location in Waite Park

WAITE PARK -- Some big changes are coming to a popular salon and spa.

Daylily Spa Salon is planning to re-locate from their St. Cloud location and build a new spa salon next to Viking Electric in Waite Park.

Katie Schmitz and Steph Lewis are the owners of the St. Cloud and Sartell locations. Lewis says with the lease at their St. Cloud location up next year, now was a good time to grow into their own building.

It made more sense where we are at with our growth, and where we are going, to be able to design our own building and really make use of the square footage.

The move will not only provide more amenities for their clients, but create several job opportunities. Lewis says it also allows them to design the building to best fit their needs.

We're going to have a larger location to be able to accommodate another massage room, a larger parking lot and an amenity room.

While design plans and purchase agreement for the site have not been finalized yet, the Waite Park city council did approved the preliminary and final plat for the development during Monday's meeting.

Lewis says they are in process to close on the property later this summer, with hopes to break ground in the fall and open by next summer.

She says once the Waite Park salon is opened they will look into renovating the Sartell location.

