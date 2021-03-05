Davis B. Stueland, 25, Clear Lake

February 24, 1996 - March 2, 2021

Davis Burton Stueland, 25, of Clear lake, died on March 2, 2021.

Davis Burton Stueland was born to David A. and Denise (Severin) Stueland on February 24, 1996, in Minneapolis, MN. He attended and graduated from Princeton High School in 2014. Davis worked as a roofer for six years for Comacho Roofing. In the last two years, he obtained licensure as a roofer and was serving as the company’s crane operator. This was an achievement that made him very proud. Davis also enjoyed model trains, rocketry and designing them, and astronomy.

Davis is survived by his parents, David and Denise; and brothers, Justin and Austin. He is also survived by his niece, Ivy. He was preceded in death by his grandfather, Richard Stueland; and grandmother, Betty Severin.