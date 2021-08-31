David “Whitey” J. Behrend, 59, Sauk Rapids

November 2, 1961 - August 30, 2021

Visitation will be from 3-6 p.m. Thursday, September 2, 2021 with prayers at 5:30 p.m. at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids with a Celebration of Life to follow at the Sauk Rapids VFW for David J. Behrend, age 59, who passed away Monday at The Gardens at Foley. Rev. Michael Wolfbauer will officiate and burial will be at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Sauk Rapids.

David was born November 2, 1961 in Sauk Rapids to Herbert & Rita (Lubbesmeier) Behrend. He married Laura Tenvoorde on September 8, 2000 at Munsinger Park in St. Cloud. David lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of his life and worked as a Concrete Foreman for Opus in Minneapolis. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. David enjoyed fishing, hunting, cooking, motorcycles, big camp fires, July 4th fireworks, and old-time country classics. He was hardworking, loyal, fun, creative, and strong. David was proud of the cabin up north and spent lots of time on the pontoon “Party Barge”.

Survivors include his daughter and sons, Samantha Behrend of St. Cloud, Jeremy Behrend (Sarah Beckrich) of Sartell, and Justin Behrend of Sauk Rapids; sisters and brothers, Jeanne Terrell of St. Cloud, Duane “Butch” (Gail) Behrend of Ham Lake, Janet (Rob) Schlichting of Sauk Rapids, Judy Behrend (Paul) Loidolt of Foley, and Dale “Elwood” (Leslie Fix) Behrend of Sauk Rapids; and grandchildren, Braxton, Devan, Demaryon, and Sadaviah. David was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Laura; brothers, Dick and Dean; and sisters, Joanne Behrend and Joyce Behrend.