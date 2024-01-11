David “Rasty” Paggen, 94, Waite Park

December 12, 1929 - January 8, 2024

Private Graveside services will take place at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for David (Rasty) Paggen who died Monday at the St Cloud Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

David was born in Albany on December 6, 1929 to John and Angeline (Pilarski) Paggen. He married Lorraine Schaefer on July 17, 1953 in Clear Lake and they made their home in Waite Park. David enjoyed spending time with his family, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces and nephews. He spent lots of time hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed watching family and friends play softball and also race at local stock car races. You would often see him going for a walk around his neighborhood or socializing with friends at the Legion or Moose Lodge. He was a great storyteller.

Survivors include his daughter Marlene (Ken) Stang of Duluth; sons Terry and Scott Paggen of Waite Park; grandchildren, Tim Paggen, Chad (Allie) Walz, Jamie Walz, Kellie (Nate) Davidson; six great grandchildren; brother Gerald (Manny) Paggen of Rice, sister Judy Laudenbach of Wisconsin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, wife Lorraine in 2008, son David in 1981, sisters Marcella Curtis and Beatrice (Poo) Dahl, brothers Jerome and Donald Paggen.