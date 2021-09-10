David Paul Mockenhaupt, 72, St. Cloud

November 26, 1948 - September 3, 2021

Memorial services will be held at 11:30 AM on Tuesday, September 21, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St Cloud, MN for David Paul Mockenhaupt, age 72. He died Friday, September 3, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Reverend Gerald Dalseth will officiate. Inurnment will be at the Minnesota State Veteran’s Cemetery in Little Falls, MN. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the Daniel Funeral Home.

David was born November 26, 1948 at the St. Cloud Hospital, the son of Raymond and Celeste (Moening) Mockenhaupt. He graduated from Tech High School in 1967. After high school, he joined the U.S. Navy and was stationed at the Naval Air Base in San Diego, CA. He was an electronic technician on aircraft carriers and attained the rank of Petty Officer during his 21-year Naval career.

On September 3, 1974, he married Sharon Weber at St. Anne’s Catholic Church in Kimball, MN. After retiring from military service, he returned to St. Cloud and worked in various positions through the years. He was a member of St. John Cantius Catholic Church, and enjoyed spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Gary. Survivors include his wife of 47 years, Sharon, their son Jason and grandson, Skyler, of St. Cloud; siblings Lee (Sue) Mockenhaupt of Stillwater, MN; Joyce (Tom) Schlough of Sartell, MN; Lois (Ronn) Rosemark of Fountain, CO; and Mary (Ron) Eikmeier of St. Cloud, MN; nieces and nephews; and other relatives and friends.