David P. Marx, 69, St. Cloud

August 9, 1951 - April 20, 2021

Private Memorial Services will be held for David P. Marx, Age 69, of St. Cloud who passed away suddenly on April 20, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Deacon Steve Yanish will officiate.

A Public Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud. Masks and social distancing will be observed.

Dave was born on August 9, 1951 in Chicago, IL to Elmo and Marguerite (Ehrnst) Marx. He graduated from St. Cloud Technical High School in 1969. Dave married Mary Simon on October 29, 1988 at St. James Catholic Church in Jacobs Prairie. He was self-employed in audio visual electronics repair and the last 26 years in the DJ entertainment industry. Dave was member of the Eagles Aerie #622, and the Pantowner’s car club.

Dave enjoyed collector cars, music, traveling, bonfires and fireworks. He loved the time spent with his family, especially the grandkids. Dave was a kind fun loving guy that will be greatly missed by all.

He is survived by his loving wife, Mary; son, Brian (Lisa) Marx of Rosemount; grandchildren, Jaxson and Payton; sisters, Nancy Gruber, Carol Marx, Mary Patricia Marx, Eileen Johnsen; as well as extended family and friends.

Dave was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Art.