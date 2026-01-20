December 7, 1938 - January 19, 2026

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 23, 2026 at Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud for David “Dave” J. Nelson, age 87, who passed away Monday at his home. Rev. Bruce Timm will officiate and burial will be at Our Savior Cemetery in Santiago at a later date. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Dave was born December 7, 1938 in Lake Mills, IA to John “Jack” and Avis (Oulman) Nelson. He married Sandra Weinhold on June 4, 1967 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Santiago. He was a member of Redeemer Lutheran Church in St. Cloud. Dave was an ordained pastor who was at various churches in the area, retiring in 1996, but that did not stop him from continuing his ministries.

Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Sandra of St. Cloud; daughter, Janna (Dane) Holland of Mesa, AZ; nephew, Ken (Michelle) Nelson of Wichita Falls, TX; step-grandchildren and extended family, Songa Lopez and her children, Vitashy, Goda, and Jalohn.

He is preceded death by his parents; and brother, Keith (Yuki) Nelson.