David Lyle Lietha, 64, St. Cloud

May 11, 1955 - February 12, 2020

Celebration of Life will be from 3:00 – 7:00 p.m., Sunday, February 23, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for David Lyle Lietha, age 64, who passed away at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester on Wednesday, February 12, 2020. There will be a prayer service and time of sharing at 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids. Burial will be on Monday, February 24, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Clear Lake Cemetery in Clear Lake.

David L. Lietha was born on May 11, 1955 in St. Cloud to Harold and Doris (Dahl) Lietha. He grew up on a dairy farm and graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1973. David was united in marriage to LaVon Moe in 1985. They had two children together and they later divorced. He then met his life partner, Pam Leith. David lived in the St. Cloud area all of his life. David worked road construction building interstate 94 and drove on it for 30 years as a Lab Technician in the Product Department for the Tennant Company. He enjoyed being in the woods, deer hunting, fishing, camping, and four wheeling with his two sons. David was hard working, mechanically smart, honest, loyal, and was a great teacher.

David is survived by his son, Adam and grandson, Cohen of St. Joseph; siblings, Dennis (Rita) of St. Cloud, Jerry (Karen) of St. Cloud, Tom (Patty) of Mankato, and Bonnita (Tom) Bernhardt of Sauk Rapids; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Luke; and life partner, Pam Leith.