David Lloyd Ellis, 89, Clearwater

May 21, 1935 - August 15, 2024

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, August 22, 2024 at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater, MN for David Lloyd Ellis, age 89, of Clearwater, who passed away on Thursday, August 15, 2024 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Reverend Joah Ellis and Reverend Dennis Backer will concelebrate. Burial, with full military honors, will be in the St. Luke’s Parish Cemetery in Clearwater.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, August 21, 2024 and from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service on Thursday all at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater. Parish prayers will be held at 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Clearwater.

Dave was born in Wilkin County, MN on May 21, 1935, son of Mary Bergin and Loren Ellis. He attended grade school in Campbell, MN and graduated from West Central Agricultural High School in Morris, MN. After high school, he honorably served in the U.S. Army Medical Corps where he served in Korea from 1954-1956. After his service, Dave worked at the V.A. Hospital in Fargo, ND for about a year, the State Hospital in Fergus Falls for approximately two years, and spent the remainder of his career at the V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud, retiring after 30 years of service.

Dave married Ruthann Marie Schmidt on May 12, 1962 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Beardsley, MN. After a short stay in St. Cloud, Dave and Ruth moved to Clearwater, and in 1967, they bought “the farm” where they raised their six boys and have lived there ever since. Dave enjoyed farming interests including cow/calf raising, beef stock, and small grains.

Over his lifetime, Dave had many interests including motorcycle riding, flying his Ercoupe plane, and camping with family and friends. One unique personal interest for Dave was wood carving. He would whittle and reveal character faces that he envisioned within the pieces of cottonwood bark.

Dave was also active in his church. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus and was a lector during Mass. For years, motorists passing by St. Luke’s on Country Road 7 might see Dave mowing the church grounds in preparation for Sunday Mass.

Dave is survived by his wife of 62 years, Ruthann; five boys; nine grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren: His oldest son, Timothy (Denise) and their two sons, Shawn (Jolene) and their two children: John and Sarah Jo; and Samuel (Taylor) and their three children: Finnian, Kieran, and Aiden. His second son, Daniel (Carrie), and their five children: Fr. Joah; Jared (Katie) and their two children: Evelyn and Elizabeth; Aimee (Dominic) Alexander and their two children: Roman and Violet; Tia (Jonathan) Rydberg and their three children: Jeremiah, Judah, and Declan; and lastly Tobias. His third son, Michael (Michelle) and daughter, Nicole (Craig) Nichols and their daughter, Callie. His fourth son, Steven and his son, Zachari (Halle). Lastly, his fifth son, Kenneth (Nancy).

Dave is preceded in death by his parents; his sixth son, Dale Albert; and sister, Beverly Kolheminen.

A special thank you to the staff of the St. Cloud Hospital and the Dialysis Unit in Big Lake for their loving and compassionate care of Dave.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to the St. Luke’s Catholic Church Roofing Project.