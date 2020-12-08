David Lee Van Heel, 73, Grey Eagle

June 15, 1947 - December 6, 2020

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 1:00 PM on Saturday, December 12, 2020 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Grey Eagle for David Lee Van Heel, 73, of Grey Eagle who passed away unexpectedly surrounded by family at Sanford Health Hospital in Fargo, ND on December 6, 2020. Rev. Robert Rolfes will celebrate and Rev. Ronald Dockendorf will concelebrate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery. The family will receive visitors from 4-8:00 PM on Friday, December 11, 2020 at the church in Grey Eagle. Masks and social distancing are required while attending. Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel in Long Prairie have been entrusted for the arrangements.

David was born to Edward and Bernadine Van Heel in Little Falls, MN on June 15, 1947. Growing up David helped his father farm near Grey Eagle, MN. He enjoyed anything with a motor and painting from an early age. He was an avid fisherman, especially loving to spear in the winter. David graduated from Grey Eagle High School in 1965. He enlisted in the US National Guard shortly after where he served 6 years. David was devout Catholic and was a lifelong member of the St Joseph's Catholic Church in Grey Eagle. He was a brilliant idea man and inventor… a salesman that could sell you something you didn't even know that you wanted. He invented and sold many different products for the motorcycle industry throughout the 1970's. At one point, 2/3 of all motorcycle dealers in the country were his customers.

In the early 80's David did what was thought to be crazy by cutting a Cadillac in half and stretch it. Over the next 19 years he reconditioned and/or built hundreds of limousines. In his later years he sold motorcycle eyewear, leather products, and accessories to motorcycle dealers all over the country.

David enjoyed spending time with his son whether it be sitting in the garage while Baron worked on something or going for a drive to no place in particular. He was an avid follower of politics. He also loved visiting with friends and family and reminiscing about "the good old' days".

David is survived by his son Baron of Grey Eagle, Brothers: Dennis (Cathy Dunmire) of Grey Eagle, Daniel (Susan) of Alexandria and Sister Sharon (Tom) Hell of St Joseph, MN.

He is proceeded in death by his parents Edward and Bernadine Van Heel of Grey Eagle.

He will be greatly missed by everyone whose life he touched and especially by the ones whom loved him the most.