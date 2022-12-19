David L. “Bill” Young, 95, St. Cloud

November 13, 1927 – December 17, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David L. “Bill” Young, age 95 of St. Cloud who passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022 at Oak Crossing in Detroit Lakes. Reverend LeRoy Scheierl will officiate. Burial will take place at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery in Little Falls with full military honors.

Visitation will be held after 10:00 a.m. on Thursday at the church.

Bill was born on November 13, 1927 in Grey Eagle, Minnesota to Lester and LaVerne (Nast) Young and was raised in Sauk Rapids. He served honorably in the United States Maritime Service, United States Navy, and United States Air Force in World War II, Korean War, and Cold War. Bill was involved in the Joint Task Force in the Bikini A-Bomb Test in 1946. Bill married Rita (Krippner) Gill on May 3, 1985 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. He worked for the Burlington Northern Railroad for many years, retiring in 1988. Bill was past Secretary and Treasurer of NARVE Unit 107, St. Cloud V.F.W Granit Post #4847, Sartell American Legion Post # 277, and St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

He enjoyed woodworking, traveling, and reading.

He is survived by his step-children, David Gill of St. Cloud, Mary (Rick Emry) Knak of Blaine and John (Barbara) Gill of St. Joseph; six grandchildren, nine great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Bill is preceded in death by his parents; wife Rita in 2021; siblings, Yvonne Norton, Mary Ann Berg, and George Young; and step daughter-in-law Susan Gill.