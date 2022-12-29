David John Zabinski, 56, St. Cloud

November 5, 1966 - December 25, 2022

Funeral Services will be private for David John Zabinski, age 56, of St. Cloud. David passed away on December 25 at his home in St. Cloud.

David was born November 5, 1966 in St. Cloud, MN to Fred and Evelyn “Toots” (Jacobs) Zabinski. David graduated from St. Cloud Tech High School in 1985 and went on to attend St. Cloud Vocational and St. Cloud State University and attained a Business Degree. David excelled in sales for E-Promos for the last several years. He will be most remembered for his love of biking, football and golf.

David is survived by his mother Evelyn Zabinski-Briggs, sister Theresa (John) Wenzel of Sartell, brother Patrick (Jeanie) Zabinski of Stewartville, sister-in-law Judy Zabinski of Sauk Rapids, as well as nieces, nephews and extended family.

David is preceded in death by his father Fred, brother Michael, and stepfather Bob Briggs.

Memorials are preferred to St. Peter’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud or the Franciscan Sisters of Little Falls.

David will be so missed by all who loved him: his sense of humor and his kind soul. He never left without saying he loved us.