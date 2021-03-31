David “Jerry” Storms, 66, Clearwater

July 12, 1954 - March 29, 2021

Memorial services will be at 7pm Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in St. Cloud for Jerry Storms, 66 who died suddenly Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital. The Rev. Jerry Dalseth will officiate. Burial will be at a later date at St. Mary’s Help of Christians Cemetery in St. Augusta. Visitation will be from 4-7pm Tuesday at the funeral home in St. Cloud.

Jerry was born July 12, 1954 in St. Cloud to David C. & Rita C. (Kemper) Storms. He owned and operated multiple trucking companies over the years including Stormy Transport and most recently Topline Logistics. He is a member of St. Mary’s Help of Christian Catholic Church in St. Augusta and was active and supportive at the St. Augusta American Legion. Jerry was a friend to everybody; he was always energetic and the life of the party. He was good hearted and always willing to help out everyone, he was a loyal friend to many and will be greatly missed.

Survivors include his significant other, Julie Salzer, sister, Janel (Fred) Schaefer of Annandale; brother, Jeff of Clearwater; nephew and nieces, Joe (Erin) Schaefer of Houston, TX; Sarah (Tyler) Gerads of Annandale; Andrea Storms of Kristiansand, Norway; great niece, Kenlie Schaefer. Julies extended family, Niki (Chad) Studenski, Bob Czech, Oliver, Kuree, and Kinsley.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and infant sister, Mary.