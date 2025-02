August 27, 1942 - February 10, 2025

David James Jahn age 82 of Hudson, Wisconsin passed away at his home on Feb. 10, 2025.

He was born on Aug. 27th, 1942.

He grew up in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota and graduated from Sauk Rapids High School.

Preceded in death by his parents Beno and Nyla Jahn.

Survived by his siblings Mary Nell Jahn, Michael Jahn, Bernard Jahn and sister-in-law Mary Tetzloff.

A private inurnment ceremony at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery in Sauk Rapids, Minnesota to occur at a later date.