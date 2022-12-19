David J. Volkmuth, 84, Pleasant Lake

June 22, 1938 – December 17, 2022

attachment-David Volkmuth loading...

Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of David J. Volkmuth, 84, of Pleasant Lake will be 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, December 22, 2022 at St. Wendelin’s Catholic Church in Luxemburg. Dave passed away peacefully at home with loved ones nearby Saturday, December 17, 2022 after a 15- month battle with pancreatic cancer. Reverend David Grundman will officiate. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday and after 9:30 a.m. on Thursday at Mary Hall in Luxemburg. Arrangements are with Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

Dave was born June 22, 1938 in St. Cloud to the late Anton and Clara (Zapf) Volkmuth. He grew up in St. Cloud graduating from Cathedral High School in 1956. On May 19, 1962, he married Charlotte Kilian at St. Paul’s Church in St. Cloud. From that time on to the present, they made their home at Pleasant Lake where they raised their five children and happily shared their home for gatherings and reunions.

Beneath his light hearted demeanor, Dave was a man of deep faith and generosity.

He loved helping others, most often behind the scenes. He was a longtime member of St. Wendelin’s Parish in Luxemburg and also helped at St. Anthony’s in St. Cloud. In the mid-90’s, he was instrumental in starting the early weekday Mass for workers at the Pastoral Center which eventually moved to St. John Cantius. He was a great provider who took pride in his children and grandchildren, cheering them on in their school and other activities, encouraging them in their faith walk, and challenging any who were interested to a game of cribbage.

Born into a commercial printing family, Dave worked in the family business from an early age, developing a strong work ethic which he passed on to his children. Beginning in 1956, following his high school graduation, and through the years, he owned/was involved with various printing businesses including Volkmuth Printers, the Photo News, ABC Printing, Murphy School and Library, the Shopping News (with outlets in Litchfield, Alexandria and Brainerd) and eventually DJV Enterprise in Waite Park where he was actively involved until the early 2000’s. Other business endeavors included a car dealership and furniture store. In his retirement years, he established an ATM and pizza business which kept him active and involved with people. He greatly enjoyed mentoring and working with other business owners.

Other areas of involvement over the years included volunteering with both Murphy Ambulance and the Stearns County Sheriff’s Dept., board member for St. John’s School of Theology, working to help bring the Fire Rallies to St. Cloud in the 80’s, Boy Scouts, Little League, Birthline, Crosier Apostolate, and 34 years as a council member for the City of Pleasant Lake. A highlight came in 1993 and 1994 when he and Charlotte used their motorhome as the support vehicle for their sons and other area bicyclists who pedaled to Denver for World Youth Day and the next year to Franciscan Univ. in Steubenville, Ohio. He loved spectator sports and was an avid fan of the MN Twins, Vikings and Gophers.

Survivors include his wife, Charlotte; children: Brian (Alicia) of Big Lake, Wayne (Tety) of Foster City, CA; Julie (Dr. Sean) O’Mara of Excelsior, Gary of Northfield and Randy (Mary Anne) of Pleasant Lake; 22 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; sister, Frances (Gordon) Jacobson, sisters-in-law, Lois Volkmuth, Joan (Klaus) Helf; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Ryan Volkmuth; brothers, Tony (Delores and Marti), Dick, Don (Patricia); and sister, Alice (Walter) Sand.

Memorials are preferred to St. Wendelin Church, Place of Hope or the Poor Clares.

The family sends heartfelt thanks to Coborn’s Cancer Center and St. Croix Hospice for their professional and compassionate care. A special thank you is extended to all family and friends who gave support through Dave’s cancer journey.