David J. Jacobson, 81, St. Cloud

July 26, 1940 - October 2, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, October 7, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Sauk Rapids for David J. Jacobson, age 81, of St. Cloud who died Saturday at Lakewood Health Care Center in Staples. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and visitation will be 2 hours prior to the services on Thursday at the church in Sauk Rapids. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

David was born July 26, 1940 in Marshall to Herlof & Esther (Jorganson) Jacobson. He married Sandy Versaevel on August 10, 1965 in Green Valley, MN. The couple lived in Ortonville until moving to Sauk Rapids in 1969 and then to St. Cloud in 2000. David was an Art Teacher in Ortonville and Sauk Rapids Rice High School for 31 years, retiring in 1997. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where he was active in bible study, parish council and bazaar committees. He was also a member of N.A.M.I. where he served as president, treasurer and secretary. David enjoyed art, wood carving, playing cards, (especially 500), ushering at the Paramount Theatre and spending time at the cabin in Hackensack.

Survivors include his wife of 58 years, Sandy of St. Cloud; children, Kevin of Morristown, Karla Hennemann of Sauk Rapids, Kelly (Shelley) of St. Cloud, Ken (Jill) of St. Joseph, Kris (Scott) Klatt of Watkins; brothers and sisters, Jim (Gladys) of Marshall, Janet Van Dorpe of Burnsville, Curtis (Carol) of Chaska; grandchildren, Keith, Sam, Tom, Tess, Bret, Alex, Alli, Kyle, Abby; four step grandchildren and great granddaughter, Evelyn Rose. He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Lyle, Glenn, Richard and Les; sisters, Blanche Nelsen, Lois Knoben and Shirley Londgren; granddaughter, Kari.

A special thank you to Dr. Mohamed Maray for providing wonderful care and to the staff at Lakewood Health Systems for their care this past month.