David J. Hofmann, 66, St. Cloud

April 1, 1953 - July 10, 2019

Private services will be Thursday, July 18, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at the Wenner Funeral Home in Cold Spring, MN for David J. Hofmann, age 66, who died Wednesday of natural causes at his home. David loved nature, enjoyed going to the deer hunting camp and he liked to read.

He is survived by his siblings, Mike (Deb), Nancy (Ken) Frie, Amy (Michael) Goebel; stepmother, Rosemary Hofmann and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russ and Nita (Ruegemer) Hofmann.