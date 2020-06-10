David J. Augustin, 77, St. Cloud

August 10, 1942 - June 5, 2020

David J. Augustin age 77 passed away peacefully at the St. Cloud Hospital due to the coronavirus and surrounded by the dedicated medical staff on June 5, 2020.

David was born August 10, 1942 along with his twin brother John in New Ulm to Sylvester & Eleanore (Maruska) Augustin. He grew up in Springfield graduating from St. Raphael Parochial School in 1957. In 1958 his family moved to St. Cloud where he graduated from Cathedral High School in 1961. He then attended St. Cloud State for 2 years studying music. He served his country in the United States Army during the Vietnam conflict stationed for 2 years at Cam Ranh Bay, being honorably discharged in 1970. David had a wonderful voice and ear for music. He sang at many celebrations and was active in the choir at Holy Angels Church. He loved going to the movies with his twin John and then coming home and playing the music score with both hands on their piano. David had a passion for tennis. He loved horses and raising doves. David was a devout Catholic and a member of St. Mary’s Cathedral, and also a member of the Knights of Columbus. He worked at the VA Hospital and FDC where he met his best friend, Jonathan Richie. David will long be remembered for his outgoing personality and infectious smile.

David is survived by his beloved twin brother John of Sartell, several cousins and many, many friends. He is preceded in death by his parents, and older brother Michael.

Memorial services will be held at a later date.