David I. Johnson, 71, Becker

October 31, 1953 - April 22, 2025

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 a.m. Friday, May 2, 2025 at Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Becker for David I. Johnson who passed away at his home on Tuesday April 22, 2025. Rev. Michael Kellogg will officiate. A gathering of family and friends will be from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. Friday, at the church in Becker. Arrangements are by the Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Big Lake.

David was born on October 31, 1953 in Warren, MN to Ivan and Frances (Vary) Johnson. He married Suzanne “Sue” Brant on October 4, 1997 at St. Andrew’s Catholic Church in Elk River. David was employed in general maintenance for Marvin Windows in Warroad, MN for over 20 years. He was a member of Mary of the Visitation Catholic Church in Big Lake. An avid outdoorsman he enjoyed hunting, fishing and all types of sports.

David is survived by his wife Suzanne “Sue” Johnson, his sisters; Linda (Richard) Gendron of Walhalla, ND, Delores (Randy) Jastram of Rosholt, SD and Janel (Chris) Jastram of Wheaton, foster sons; Christopher Carnes, Victor Cantu and Joseph Johnson. Also, his many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews and his many cousins.

He is preceded in death by his parents.