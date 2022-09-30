David H. Keller, 79, St. Joseph

June 3, 1943 - September 28, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in St. Joseph for David H. Keller, age 79, of St. Joseph who passed away at the St. Cloud V.A. Hospital in St. Cloud on Wednesday, September 28, 2022 with his family by his side. Reverend Brad Jenniges O.S.B. will officiate. Burial will take place in the St. Joseph Parish Cemetery with full military honors.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday and one hour prior to services on Thursday at St. Joseph Catholic Church’s Heritage Hall.

Dave was born on June 3, 1943 in Crookston, Minnesota to Henry and Olivine (Amiot) Keller. He served honorably in the United States Army. Dave married Joann Imdieke on October 7, 1967 at St. Francis De Sales in Belgrade. He worked at St. John’s University as Director of Student Accounts for 40 years. Dave was a member of St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and Choir in St. Joseph and the St. Joseph American Legion Post #328.

Dave’s biggest enjoyment in life came from spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren. He taught them to fish, plant and tend a garden. Dave was also known for his gift of talking and talent for “making a long story even longer”. He also enjoyed history, playing cards, crossword puzzles and gardening.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Joann; daughters, Sarah (Mike) Rowley of St. Paul, Mara (Mark) Clysdale of Plymouth, Jen (Jenny Leland) Keller of Seattle; grandchildren, Nathan and Carolyn Rowley, Anna, Laura and Rachel Clysdale; siblings, Rosalie (Ev) Martin, Richard (Linda) Keller, Keith (Penny Halstead) Keller; and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Joan Huber and Ronald Keller.

The family of Dave would like to thank all the staff of the V.A. Hospice for taking such great care of our Dad in his final weeks.