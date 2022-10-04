David F. Robertson, 86, Sartell

February 17, 1936 - October 1, 2022

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, October 7, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for David F. Robertson, age 86, of Sartell, who passed away, surrounded by family, on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta. Reverend Ronald Weyrens will officiate. Burial will be in the St. Francis Xavier Parish Cemetery in Sartell. Visitation will be held from 12 Noon until the time of the service on Friday at the St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church Gathering Space in Sartell.

Dave was born on February 17, 1936 to Fred and Hazel (Valley) Robertson, in St. Cloud, Minnesota. He grew up in the St. Cloud area and graduated from St. Cloud Cathedral High School in 1954. After graduation, he enlisted in the armed forces and honorably served his country in the United States Army from 1954 until 1956. He was united in marriage to Marlene M. George on February 13, 1969 at Annunciation Catholic Church in Mayhew Lake. Dave worked for DeZurik as a Senior Application Engineer, specializing in the Pulp and Paper Industry, retiring after 40 years of service. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church where he was a eucharistic minister and taught religion for many years.

Dave was a loving father, grandfather and great grandfather and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He was an avid walleye fisherman and enjoyed simply putzing around in his yard and garage. He also enjoyed reading, going dancing with his wife, Marlene, listening to music and spending time at his cabin in Hackensack. His children and grandchildren will remember him as being wise, patient, kind, humble, faithful, appreciative, supportive and for his good sense of humor. Papa will be dearly missed by all of grandchildren and great grandchildren.

He is survived by his children, Bryan (Denise), Julie (Troy) Burklund, Mindie (P.J.) Allen, and Carrie (Joe) Skelton; 12 grandchildren and seven great grandchildren; daughter-in-law, Sarah Robertson; sister, Connie Gilbride; and many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Dave is preceded in death by his parents; loving wife, Marlene; son, Wayne; and sister, Kathy (Gordy) Langenfeld.

A special thank you to the staff of Quiet Oaks for their loving and compassionate care of Dave.