David F. Huberty, 80, St. Cloud

May 3, 1941 - September 20, 2021

Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Saturday September 25, 2021 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud for David F. Huberty age 80 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, September 20, 2021 unexpectedly at his home. Reverend Joseph Herzing will officiate. Interment will take place at St. Otto’s Cemetery in Fergus Falls at a later date.

Visitation will be after 9:30 a.m. on Saturday at the church. Arrangements were by the Daniel Funeral Home, St. Cloud.

David Florian Huberty was born May 3, 1941 to Henry E. and Irene A. (Gilk) Huberty of Albany, Minnesota. Dave grew up on a farm about four miles southwest of town. He attended Immanuel Lutheran Grade School in Farming Township and graduated from Albany High School 1959. In 1963 he graduated from St. Cloud State University with a BS degree in Comprehensive Science with Biology emphasis. In the school year ’63-64 he taught science at Alexander Hamilton Junior High in east Cleveland Ohio. The next two years he taught all sciences grades 7-12 in Akeley Minnesota. In the fall of 1966, he took an 8th grade Earth Science teaching position in Fergus Falls MN. Over the next four summers he took graduate courses at Universities in Flagstaff AZ, Bingham Wand Mount Vernon WA in the Earth Sciences (Geology, Paleontology, Oceanography, etc.). He retired from the Fergus Falls position in 1998.

In 1963 he married Bertha (Bebe) Mary Rudolph of St. Cloud at St. Augustine’s Catholic Church in St. Cloud. Over the 39 years they lived in Fergus Falls they raised four children: Debra Wetrosky (Steve), Sandra Vetsch, Pamela Barker, and Thomas Huberty (Kara). They were blessed with six grandchildren: Christian, Nathan, and Shane Wetrosky; Jacob and Emily Vetsch; Megan Barker.

While in Fergus he spent several years as a member of the local Lions Club and Early Risers Kiwanis Club. He did a term on the parish council at Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church where he and Bebe were ushers and greeters for many years. Dave and Bebe moved to St. Cloud in 2005 and are members of Holy Spirit Catholic Church.

David was an avid supporter of natural habitat and wildlife preservation, clean air and water groups, and human rights around the world.

David, Dad, Grandpa Dave, was a warm and caring spirit who believed in family above all. He had a great sense of humor that was infectious and uninhibited. His family cherished his unconditional love, wisdom, honesty, and wit.

He enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening and became a “Jack of all Trades” while living in country homes. His main hobby in retirement was his intarsia woodworking, particularly during the 16 years of winters he and Bebe spent in Mesa AZ.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his wife Bebe of almost 55 years. He is survived by four children and six grandchildren mentioned above.