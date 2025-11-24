BUFFALO (WJON News) -- A Wright County judge has ordered a mental competency evaluation for a Watkins man accused of beating a co-worker to death earlier this month.

The judge ruled 40-year-old David Delong must undergo the examination to determine if he is competent to face the charges against him.

Wright County Attorney Brian Lutes has also filed a notice with the court that he will be sending the case to a grand jury for consideration of 1st-degree premeditated murder for the killing of 20-year-old Amber Czech. Minnesota requires a grand jury to hand up an indictment for 1st-degree premeditated murder.

Authorities were called to Advanced Process Technologies in Cokato on the morning of November 11th. Sheriff's deputies say Czech was found at her workstation with significant head trauma and significant blood loss.

Delong is accused of beating Czech to death with the sledgehammer and then confessing to investigators that he didn't like Czech and had planned to kill her for some time.

Delong is being held on $5-million bail or $2-million with conditions.

A review hearing on Delong's competency has been scheduled for January 15th.

