David “Dave” M. Ross, 51, Farmington

November 5, 1968 - August 1, 2020

Services have not been set for David “Dave” M. Ross, age 51, of Farmington, who passed away Saturday near McGregor.

David Michael Ross was born November 5, 1968 in St. Paul to Charles & Anna Mae (Rademacher) Ross. He married Lynn Kruse on October 30, 2004 in Cottage Grove. Dave has lived in Farmington since 1998 and worked as an Accountant for CHS, Inc. for 26 years. He enjoyed bowling (he bowled a 300 game), golfing (he had a hole in one), fishing, 4 wheeling, camping, bean bags, softball, and spending time with family and friends. Dave made everyone laugh, he was big hearted, caring, and everyone that met him loved him.

Dave is survived by his wife, Lynn of Farmington; step-son, Nick (Allie) Umbreit of Clear Lake; granddaughter, Evelyn; parents, Anna Mae & Floyd Moll of Ham Lake; and brothers and sister, Mark (Nancy) Ross of Cottonwood, AZ, Ron Ross of Coon Rapids, and Theresa Ross (Eric Knight) of Andover. Dave was preceded in death by his father, Charles Ross.

Memorials are preferred to the Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer Foundation.