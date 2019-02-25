David “Dave” M. Hagen, 66, Zimmerman

October 22, 1952 - February 23, 2019

David “Dave” M. Hagen passed away peacefully surrounded by family on February 23, 2019, at the age of 66 in Zimmerman, MN. A Memorial Service will be at 12:00 PM on Sunday, March 10, 2019, for Dave at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton. Visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Sunday at the funeral home.

David Manford Hagen was born on October 22, 1952, in Wichita, Kansas to Sidney and Marcella (Grulkowski) Hagen. After graduating high school, Dave went on to trade school to become an electrician. He worked as an electrician in the Local 292 Union for over 30 years. On April 28, 1979, he married Nancy Sellner in Brooklyn Center, and together they raised their two sons. Dave was truly one-of-a-kind, and could always make others laugh. He was a collector of junk, and enjoyed tinkering on all the toys he collected. Dave was very social, and would often make friends wherever he went. He enjoyed throwing Halloween and Christmas parties and spending time with friends. Dave also loved traveling with his wife, Nancy, and he especially enjoyed their trip to Alaska for their 35th wedding anniversary. He was an amazing father, and spent many summers fishing and camping in Black Duck and Isle Royale with his sons and friends. Above all else, he was a family man and was very proud of his wife, children, and granddaughters. Dave will be dearly remembered by all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his mother, Marcella; his wife, Nancy of Zimmerman; sons, Sid (Julie) Hagen of Champlin, and Joe Hagen of Duluth; granddaughters, Alexa and Emelia; and siblings, Gerald Hagen and Betty Jo (Richard) Scarrow.

He is preceded in death by his father; brother, Donny; and mother and father in-law, Bernice and Eddie Sellner.