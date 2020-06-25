David “Dave” C. Salaz, 69, Princeton

July 27, 1951 - June 23, 2020

David “Dave” C. Salaz passed away on June 23, 2020, at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina, MN. A Memorial Service will be at 1:00 PM on Sunday, July 12th, 2020, at the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home, Princeton, with visitation from 11:00AM - 1:00 PM at the funeral home prior to the service. Pastor Shari Routh will officiate.

David Charles Salaz was born on July 27, 1951, to Lupe and Margaret (Marquez) Salaz in Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Central High School and went on to receive a degree as a diesel mechanic. He was married to Joyce Deann Shelley on June 28, 1997, and they have been married for almost 23 years. Joyce and Dave worked together at Spartan Management, and Dave was the maintenance supervisor there for over 35 years. They lived in Douglas, WY for many years, and after retirement they moved back to Joyce’s home town of Princeton to be closer to her family.

Dave was a kind and caring man. He enjoyed spending time traveling with Joyce, visiting family in Minnesota, playing jokes on his nieces and nephews, and wearing Carhart clothes. Dave was a master rib maker, and also made his own BBQ sauce for the ribs. He also enjoyed going to the casino and especially loved the prime rib buffet. Above all else, Dave will be remembered for being an amazing husband, brother, uncle, great-uncle, and friend to all who knew him.

Dave is survived by his wife, Joyce; siblings, Steve Salaz of Cheyenne, WY, and Elizabeth Adair of Douglas, WY; and many other relatives. He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Rita Cisneros, Lupe Salaz, and Vincent Salaz; several Shelley family in-laws; and many other relatives and friends.