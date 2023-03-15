October 23, 1942 - March 12, 2023

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 12 Noon on Wednesday, March 22, 2023 at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel, MN for David “Dave” Arthur Huls age 80. He died peacefully at home with family by his side in Avon Township near St. Wendel, MN on Sunday, March 12, 2023. Fr. Greg Mastey will officiate and burial will follow in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be on Tuesday, March 21, 2023 from 4 – 7 P.M. at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Joseph, MN with Parish Prayers at 4 P.M. and one hour of visitation prior to the funeral at St. Columbkille Catholic Church in St. Wendel.

Dave was born on October 23, 1942, to Arthur and Sophie (Skaj) Huls at home in Holdingford, MN. He was raised alongside his sister and four brothers on the family farm in St. Wendel. After graduating from Holdingford High School in 1960, he joined the United States Army Reserves.

Dave married Darlene Jarnot on June 8th 1964 at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Church in Holdingford, MN; they lived in St. Wendel where they raised their four daughters. Their love and devotion to each other is one for the record books.

Dave worked in the construction field as a Superintendent for numerous companies leading many commercial jobs during his career and was always proud of his work he led. He is a member of the St. Columbkille Catholic Church where he served on the council for 12 years and was an usher.

Dave enjoyed playing baseball (was a pitcher and first baseman), golfing, hunting, fishing, and watching sports on TV. After retirement he enjoyed his Wednesday afternoon poker games with his friends. If you didn’t find him out doing one of these activities, you would find him sitting on his office chair in the garage, watching the cars go by and making sure they were stopping for the stop sign. He always loved spending time with his family and friends. He was a true gem and a big softie, a great man that will be truly missed.

Dave is survived by his wife of 58 years, Darlene of Avon; four daughters, Charlene Warga of Holdingford, Cynthia Kremers of Upsala, Christy (Jeff) Mohrman of Becker, and Channon (Dustin) Bristlin of Rice; 7 grandchildren, Chelsea (Scott) Posch, Candace Warga (Shane Carrender), Jolene Kremers, Madelyn Mohrman (fiancé Travis Rotzien), Jonathan Mohrman, Alexis Bristlin, and Brady Bristlin; four great grandchildren, Dalton, Peyton, Weston and Ashton Posch; his siblings, William “Bill” (Marcia) Huls, Cold Spring; Judy (Lenny) Heitzman, Avon; Mel (Roxie) Huls, Cold Spring; Glen (Jan) Huls, Avon; many nieces and nephews as well as other family and friends.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son-in-law, Benny Kremers; his brother James, Jill Walker; and his niece Tina Huls.

The family would like to thank Dr. Donald Jurgens, Centracare Coborn Cancer Center, Centracare Hospice and all of the wonderful staff that took great care of him during his journey.

Memorials are preferred.