David Carl Eisenlohr, 77, St. Cloud

April 22, 1944 - July 30, 2021

Funeral Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, August 3, 2021 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for David C. Eisenlohr, age 77, who passed away on Friday, July 30, 2021 at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family. Pastor David Hinz and Pastor John Beck will officiate and burial will be at Trinity Lutheran Cemetery. Visitation will be from 4-7 p.m., Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the service on Tuesday at church.

David Eisenlohr was born on April 22, 1944 in Staples to Herbert and Lillian (Gilmore) Eisenlohr. He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was united in marriage to Shirley Umland on November 3, 1973 at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Wadena. They lived most of their lives in the St. Cloud area where David worked as a Machinist at DeZuriks in Sartell for 35 years, retiring in 2010 and was a member of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers. He was an active member of Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids where he was an Usher for many years. David enjoyed the outdoors, fishing, hunting, and gardening. He was a great listener who could have a conversation with anyone. David was a kind, gentle, faithful, and a respectful man who was a great story teller and was a father figure to many. David loved spending time with his family and friends.

David is survived by his wife, Shirley of St. Cloud; children, Heidi Jo of St. Cloud and Eric (Kerri) of Fargo, ND; granddaughter, Maddisen of Fargo, ND; sisters, Ruth Zulkosky of Sauk Rapids, Mary (Art) Helmerick of Cottage Grove, and Carol Jentz of Lidgerwood, ND; sisters in law, Beverly Eisenlohr of New York Mills and Barb Umland of Wadena; brother-in-law, Harlan “Harley” Umland of Wadena; 10 nephews; nine nieces; and many other extended relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John; and brothers in law, Mervin Umland and David Jentz.