David A. Rausch, 79, Cold Spring

September 21, 1942 - November 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Friday, November 26, 2021, at St. Boniface Catholic Church in Cold Spring, MN for David Rausch, age 79, who died Monday at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN due to Covid. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

There will be a visitation from 9:00a.m.- 10:45a.m. the morning of, in the St. Boniface Church Narthex. The family requires masks for those attending the visitation and service.

David was born in St. Cloud, MN to William B. and Ermalinda (Meinz) Rausch. He married Dorothy Stein on December 28, 1963, in St. Boniface Catholic Church, Cold Spring, MN. He served in the US Navy from 1962-1968 as an Electronic Technician N Second Class.

David worked for IBM as a Customer Service Engineer for 30 years. Upon leaving IBM, he started his own business, Vending Alternatives, where he (and his snacks) along with his great customer service were appreciated by many. David was an avid outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, fishing - summer and winter - and going wherever the wildlife could be found. David also enjoyed golfing, bowling, and softball. He was an energetic man who always had a project going or something to fix. He was creative, innovative, and the ultimate problem solver. David liked traveling, spending winters in Texas, attending family reunions, taking trips to Alaska, and being at his cabin. He enjoyed time spent with his family and loved sharing his advice and imparting wisdom. David was a member of St. Boniface Catholic Church, the Catholic Order of Foresters and the American Legion.

He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Dorothy; children, Carolyn Maki, Daniel (Steph) Rausch and their children, Jacob and Riley, Laurie (Stefano) Barreto and their children, David, Daniel, Sofia, and Samuel, Christopher (Kristina DeVoe) Rausch; siblings, Donald, Roger (Germaine) and Phyllis Eccles.

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Brian; siblings, Fran (Betty), Alvin (Marie), Joan (Ronald) Hentges, Bernice (Walter) Neuer, Lewis (Jean), and William.

The family would like to thank the staff at the St. Cloud Hospital, especially those in the ICU, for their care of David during his final weeks.