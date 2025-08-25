DASSEL (WJON News) -- One person was killed and another was seriously hurt in a crash in Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says the incident happened at about 3:00 a.m. on Sunday at the intersection of Meeker County Road 6 and 746th Avenue in Collinwood Township south of Dassel. The vehicle was going west on the county road when it left the road and struck a telephone pole on the passenger side of the vehicle. Both occupants had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The passenger, 19-year-old Nolan Henke of Dassel, died at the scene.

The driver, 19-year-old Elijah Miller of Cokato, was airlifted to the Hennepin County Medical Center in critical condition with possible life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.

The Meeker County Sheriff's Office was assisted by the Wright County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Dassel Fire and Rescue, Cokato Fire, Rescue and Ambulance, Mayo Ambulance, and Lifelink III.