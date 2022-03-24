Daryl Katherine Kucala, 73, St. Cloud

August 17, 1948 - March 23, 2022



Private graveside services will be held at the Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Daryl Katherine Kucala, 73 of St. Cloud. Daryl passed away on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital.

Daryl was born August 17, 1948 in St. Cloud to Elmer and Rita (Welna) Layton. Daryl married Dennis P. Kucala on November 19, 1966 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church in St. Cloud. She was employed for over 13 years in Food Service at St. Cloud State University.

Survivors include her daughter and son: Kimberly Kucala and Steven Kucala both of St. Cloud. Grandchildren: Kayla, Abigail, Taylor, Kucala and Nathan Kotsmith, Brothers; Ted (Cathy) Layton of Sartell and Tim Layton of Minneapolis.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Dennis on October 5, 1981 and her daughter Dee Kotsmith.