Darline E. Patton, 86, Sauk Rapids

August 28, 1938 - January 30, 2025

Funeral Services will be 10:30 a.m. Monday, February 3, 2025 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Darline Patton, age 86, who passed away Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Edenbrook of St. Cloud. Rev. Levi Willms will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Monday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Darline was born August 28, 1958 in Popple Creek to Herman and Elsie (Maki) Grabinski. She married Floyd Patton on November 26, 1958 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Darline was the manager of Leisure Island Pontoon for 25 years, retiring in 1988. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was involved in Sunday School and Children’s Choir. Darline enjoyed crocheting and shopping.

Survivors include her son, John Patton of St. Cloud; grandchildren, Tommy (Sahra) Patton, Patrick Merritt, and Casey Cruz; and brothers, James Grabinski of St. Cloud, Robert (Pamela) Grabinski of Wisconsin, and Richard Grabinski of Sartell. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Floyd; daughter, Connie Patton; and brothers, Michael and John Grabinski.

Memorials are preferred to Trinity Lutheran Church.