Darlene Schwintek, 85, Clear Lake

October 7, 1937 - May 31, 2023

Darlene Schwintek, age 85 of Clear Lake passed away on May 31, 2023 at her home surrounded by her family. Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 AM, Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at St. Lawrence Catholic Church in Duelm. Rev. Joseph Backowski will officiate and burial will take place in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 4 to 8:00 PM, Tuesday evening at the Foley Funeral Home and will continue from 10 to 11:00 AM at the church on Wednesday. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Darlene Ann Schwintek was born October 7, 1937 in Benson, Minnesota to Otto and Mabel (Weber) Schlueter. She grew up in Benson and graduated from Benson High School. She married Leander Schwintek on October 31, 1959 in Benson. The couple moved to rural Clear Lake in 1965 where they worked and raised their family. Darlene worked for Moorehouse turkey farms and the Lang Home but will be remembered mostly for being a grandma and daycare provider for many families and kids in the neighborhood. She enjoyed gardening, birdwatching and baking her homemade bread. Nobody ever left her home hungry. She was a member of St. Lawrence Catholic Church.

She is survived by her children: Jodi (Randy) Schwarzkopf, Clear Lake; Carla Kuklock (Doug Moulzolf), Foley; Leander (Veronica), Becker; Kyle (Jami), Becker and Chad (Lisa), Clear Lake as well as 13 grandchildren, 16 great grandchildren and 2 great-great grandchildren and brothers and sister; Terry Schlueter, Gary Schlueter and Janelle Skarsten. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband, Leander and a brother, Roger 'Billy.'