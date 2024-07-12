Darlene M. Albrecht, 72, Rice

November 15, 1951 - July 11, 2024

Memorial service will be 12:00 p.m. Monday, July 22, 2024 at Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice for Darlene M. Albrecht, age 72, of Rice who died Thursday at her home in Rice. Rev. Tim Schiller will officiate and visitation will be one hour prior to the services on Monday at the church in Rice.

Darlene was born November 15, 1951 in St. Cloud to Arnold & Florence (Block) Wisneski. She married Duane Albrecht on August 1, 1970 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. Darlene was a homemaker and lived in the Rice area most all of her life. She also worked at the St. Cloud Times, PCI, Shopk-O and KDV. She was a member of Shepherd of the Pines Lutheran Church in Rice where she was a former organist. Darlene was also a member of the Minneapolis Lung Support Group and participated in presentations for Lifesource. She enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and traveling. Darlene was a spit fire who loved animals and was the compass for her family.

Survivors include her husband, Duane of Rice; children, Lisa Albrecht of St. Cloud, Tanya (Tony) Mazzone of Sartell, Chad (Maria) Albrecht of Little Falls, Mike Gideon of Sartell, Ashley Gideon of Pennsylvania, Amanda Gideon of Kansas City, KS; brother, Herman Wisneski of Brainerd; sister, Yvonne Weitgenant of Sauk Rapids; 22 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and dogs, Bella Mae and Buckeye and many other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; stepfather, Kenneth Starr; brother, Richard and all her fur babies.