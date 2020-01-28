Darlene J. Olson, 87, Paynesville

August 19, 1932 - January 23, 2020

Memorial Services will be 11 a.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville for Darlene J. Olson, age 87, of Paynesville. Pastor Bill Nixon will officiate. Burial of her cremated remains will be in Resthaven Gardens of Memory in Wichita, Kansas at a later date. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services on Friday at the funeral home in Paynesville.

Darlene was born August 19, 1932 in Hutchinson, Kansas to James and Myrtle (McQuilliam) Lanning. After graduating high school in 1950, she married John Roger Morgan in Hutchinson, Kansas. To this union four children were born. They later divorced. She married Jennis B. Olson, they united their families and after several years they moved to Paynesville, MN in 1972. Darlene became an active member of the Paynesville Community, serving on the Hospital Auxiliary, volunteering at the ROSE Center, becoming an Elder of the 7th Day Adventist Church in Litchfield and was an advocate of the Alzheimer’s Association.

Darlene is survived by her children Kathie (Peter) Chandler of Wilson, WY, Jacob Morgan of Aztec, NM, Teresa Lee of Haysville, KS, Liz (Harry) Lahr of Paynesville, Marilyn (Brian) Butler of Wesley Chapel, FL, 13 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 6 great great grandchildren, brother Donald Lanning of Kansas and Paul Lanning of Ohio.

Preceding Darlene in death were her parents, husband Jennis, son Jim Olson, daughter-in-law Renon Morgan, sister Deana Weber and brother Francis Lanning and one great granddaughter.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.