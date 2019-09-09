Darlene J. Gronau, 83, Sauk Rapids

December 8, 1935 - September 8, 2019

Funeral service will be at 11:00 am Friday, September 13, 2019 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids for Darlene J. Gronau, age 83, of Sauk Rapids, who died Sunday at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by her family. Rev. John Beck will officiate and burial will be in the church cemetery. Visitation will be from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. on Thursday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services at church on Friday. Trinity prayers will be at 6:00 pm Thursday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Darlene was born December 8, 1935 in Minneapolis to Albert and Ruth (Oliger) Thoman. She married Richard C. Gronau on September 11, 1954 at Trinity Lutheran Church in Sauk Rapids. She was a Legal Secretary for Rinke-Noonan and lived in Sauk Rapids most of her life. She was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church where she was a past member of the altar guild. Darlene was also a past member of the Sauk Rapids Legion Post 254 Auxiliary. She enjoyed spending time with her family, going to plays and visiting with people. Darlene was a genuine, loving, generous, faithful person who always said, “I am Blessed!”

Survivors include her daughter, Cindy (Bruce) England Sauk Rapids; granddaughters, Shannan (Mike) Houghton of Sartell, Celina (Jason) Gustafson of Becker; great grandchildren, Nolan and Lilly Houghton, Brandon and Carter Gustafson. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rich on June 13, 2005; stepfather, Fred Lesse; and brother, Allan Thoman.