Darlene H. Jenkins, 82, Alexandria

October 13, 1936 - April 7, 2019

A Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 AM on Friday, April 12, 2019, at the Thunder Lodge in Long Prairie, MN, for Darlene Jenkins, age 82 of Alexandria, MN who passed away on Sunday, April 7, 2019, at the Edgewood Vista, Alexandria. The family will receive visitors one hour prior to the service. Burial will be at the Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Clotho at a later date. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Darlene was born on October 13, 1936 to Lester and Alice (Flynn) Fearing in Glenwood, MN. She graduated from Alexandria High School in 1954. She married Dallas “Sam” Jenkins in 1956 in Alexandria. The couple lived in Montana, Fargo, North Dakota, Osakis and in rural Long Prairie. Darlene had various jobs while Sam worked in construction and farmed near Clotho, MN. After her first child she did not work outside of the home. She enjoyed being a good mother to her four children. Sam passed away in 1989. Darlene remained in rural Long Prairie until she moved to Alexandria about 15 years ago.

As a young woman, Darlene enjoyed fishing with her brother. She was always eager to shop a good garage sale. She remained close with her brothers and sisters and enjoyed her time visiting with them. Darlene loved her grandchildren deeply and cherished when she was able to spend time with them.

Darlene is survived by her son Marty (Karen), Long Prairie and Allen Jenkins, North Carolina; daughter Sheila Stepaniak, Long Prairie and Lisa (Stacy) Klimek, Alexandria; brothers Gerald (Pat) Fearing, Alexandria, sisters Cheryl (Lyle) Kiecker, Lakeville and Cindy (Gary) Gerdes, Glenwood; grandchildren Kurt, Patrick and Eric Jenkins, Austin and Logan Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins, Tanner and Tori Stepaniak and McKenzi, Kalissa and Gavin Klimek and two great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by her husband Sam, her parents; sisters Marcella Jung, Ramona Bagstad and Geraldine Kirckof and brother Marlyn Fearing.