September 9, 1933 - August 4, 2025

Williams Dingmann Funeral Home Williams Dingmann Funeral Home loading...

There will be a Funeral Service at 2 p.m. Saturday, August 9, 2025, at Faith Lutheran Church, Eagle Bend, MN for Darlene Green, 91, who passed away surrounded by her family at her home in Eagle Bend. Pastor Allen Mortenson will officiate. Visitation will take place one hour prior to the service at the church on Saturday. Burial will be at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Clotho. The Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, Stein Chapel, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Darlene was born on September 9, 1933, to Axel and Lydia (Schultz) Nelson in rural Osakis. She married Delmar Green on November 26, 1955, in Long Prairie. They made their home on the Green family farm in Eagle Bend for a short while and then moved to St. Paul. Darlene was a devoted mother and homemaker while also working at Pearson’s Candy Company for over 25 years, while Delmar worked for the Ford Motor Company. Throughout their time living in St. Paul, they also remained farming at the Green family farm in Eagle Bend. After Delmar’s retirement in 1989, Darlene continued working at Pearson’s Candy Company for a few years and then retired with him on their farm in Eagle Bend.

More than anything, Darlene loved her family. She always wanted them to be safe, fed and loved and worried about them a lot. She loved attending all family functions, and was always there to talk, listen and comfort as needed. Darlene made it “home” wherever she was and was an extremely hard worker and a wonderful cook. She made sure that anyone visiting her was well fed, comfortable, happy and welcomed. She had a special gift to relate with people, especially children. Her face lit up when children visited her and she made sure they had lots of treats as well.

Darlene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Delmar of Eagle Bend; daughters, Julie (Jim) Marthaler of St. Joseph and Sherry (John) Marthaler of Monticello and sons, Rick (Rebecca) of Eagle Bend and Craig (Elizabeth) of Monticello; brother Roger (Marlene) Nelson of North Ridge, CA,; 8 grandchildren, Scott Marthaler, Joe (Katie) Marthaler, Heather Zierden, Steven Marthaler, Brent Green, Jill Marthaler, Samantha Green, Lydia Green and 3 great-grandchildren, Brionna Zierden, Colten Ebertowski and Lily Zierden.

She is preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Lucille Nelson; an infant son; sisters, Donna Green, Judy Hubbard and Arlene Stumpf and brothers, Kenn Nelson and Thomas Nelson.