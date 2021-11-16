Darlene F. “Dee” Schmidt, 88, St. Cloud

October 16, 1933 - November 8, 2021

Private services were held at the Assumption Cemetery Mausoleum for Darlene F. “Dee” Schmidt, age 88 of St. Cloud who passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Edenbrook Nursing Home in St. Cloud. Reverend Gerald Dalseth was the officiant.

Arrangements were made by the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Dee was born October 16, 1933 in Wadena, Minnesota to Art and Erma (Richards) Theisen. After high school, Dee attended nurses training in Little Falls and St. Cloud. She was a Nurse Anesthetist at the St. Cloud Hospital for over 25 years. Dee loved gardening, going to garage sales, antique shops, playing bridge with her friends, volunteering at St. Paul’s Church and singing in the choir.

Dee is survived by her husband Donald; her daughter, Terri (Dave) Obermiller; sons, David and Michael; her grandchildren, Sarah, Zach and Dan; sisters-in-law, Mary Lou Randall and Patty Schmidt; and brother-in-law, Ed Schmidt; nephews, Mark, Paul, and Mike; nieces, Pam and Nancy; and special friend, Laura.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and her brother, Richard.

Dee’s family would like to thank Edenbrook Nursing Home and St. Croix Hospice.