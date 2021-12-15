Darlene C. Daniels, 81, Sauk Rapids

June 19, 1940 - December 11, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Darlene C. Daniels, 81 of Sauk Rapids who passed away on Saturday, December 11, 2021 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House in St. Augusta, surrounded by her family. Rev. Thomas Knoblach and Rev. Ronald Weyrens will concelebrate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and also one hour prior to mass at the church on Wednesday. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 pm Tuesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Darlene was born on June 19, 1940 in Melrose to Wencil and Hattie (Spehn) Kvitek and grew up in Alexandria. She met the love of her life at the Minnewaska Dance Hall in Glenwood and married Art Daniels on April 8, 1961 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Alexandria. The couple moved to Sauk Rapids in 1965. Darlene proudly worked as a secretary and the bookkeeper for Molitor Excavating for over 30 years, retiring in 2008, and partnered with Art in their construction business. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and was involved in St. Monica’s Society, Parish Council, Decorating Committee and was one of the founding members of the Sacred Heart Fish Fry. Darlene volunteered at Catholic Charities, Birthline, the Treasure Chest and was a member of the Homemakers group which developed into many lifelong friendships. She enjoyed gardening, red geraniums, cooking and daily walks. She will be remembered for her strong faith, hard work ethic, loyalty of Kirby vacuum cleaners and a pristinely clean home. Darlene loved her grandchildren dearly and enjoyed attending all of their activities and concerts. Her favorite goodbye was “Grandma Loves you!”

Survivors include her husband of over 60 years, Art of Sauk Rapids; children, Carmen (Al) Molter of Le Sueur, Michael (Virginia) of Sauk Rapids and Karla (Jason) Fleming of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Cayla, Lauren, Taylor, Noelle, Thomas, Anna and Ellie; and sisters, Arlene (Laurel) Linder of Alexandria and Marian (Gerald) Kriese of Rice. She was preceded in death by her parents and brother, LaVern Spehn.

Memorials are preferred to Quiet Oaks Hospice House.