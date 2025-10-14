September 29, 1940 - October 11, 2025

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, October 21, 2025, at St. Martin Catholic Church in St. Martin, MN for Darleen L. Blonigen, age 85, who died Saturday at Cura of Melrose surrounded by family. Burial will be in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m. Tuesday morning in the church.

Darleen L. Blonigen was born on September 29, 1940, Lastrup, MN to Henry and Theresa (Jamma) Faust. She married Raymond Blonigen on May 3, 1961, in St. Joseph Church, Pierz, MN. Darleen and Ray farmed near St. Martin until retirement. She was a homemaker and enjoyed quilting, crocheting, sewing, fishing and road trips. Darleen had a strong faith and loved spending time with family. She was proud of her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Darleen was a member of St. Ann’s Society, St Agnes Mission Group, and St. Martin Parish.

Survivors include her children, Florence Schefers, Willy (Judy) Blonigen, Nancy (Blaine) Pfeiffer, Ann (Jeff) Soderholm, Sharon (Chad) Geist; 13 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren plus 2 on the way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Raymond; daughter, Shirley; and brother Norman Faust.

The family would like to thank the staff at Cura of Melrose and CentraCare Hospice for the wonderful care of their Mom.