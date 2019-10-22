Danny Gordon King, 65, New London

April 28, 1954 - October 20, 2019

Danny King age 65, passed away on Sunday, October 20,2019 at his home surrounded by a family who loved him more every day.

A celebration of life visitation will be held for Danny at the Daniel-Anderson Funeral Home in Paynesville, MN on Saturday, October 26th at 2-4 p.m. Danny was a simple man and enjoyed the simplest things in life so we will gather to share our memories of him in the simplest of fashion. His ashes will be spread according to his wishes at his cabin in Eden Lake, Manitoba, Canada and at his residence in the woods by his home privately by his family.

Danny was born on April 28, 1954 in St Cloud, MN to Joyce (Gordon) and Eddie King. He attended school in New London, MN.

He married Cindy Kragenbring and to this union 2 children were born. They later divorced.

Danny worked in the car business for 50 years when at age 15 he started jockeying cars. He loved people and people loved him. In 2012 he started up Kings Auto outside of New London and enjoyed all his customers. Danny was so well liked and such a kind hearted man that many of his customers became known to him as friends and family.

Danny lived for fishing in Canada and counted down every year the days until he left. He had a passion for being at his cabin on Eden Lake, Manitoba and spent many special trips with friends and loved ones. He loved his country home on a dirt road with many acres where he loved to hunt (never missing a year of that or going to Canada fishing) and be in the woods just watching nature. Danny had many pets in his life and he loved them just like family.

Danny taught us so many things and will be dearly missed. He was a man who would do anything for anyone, waved to everyone when he came to a stop sign, and said hello to everyone at the grocery store. He was also fast to pull a prank the minute you weren't looking. Danny was always taking care of everything and everyone. He was sure he was going to just sneak away and head out to North Dakota and retire away from it all until he met Tonya. He enjoyed going to Arizona with her in the wintertime and the motorcycle trips they took out West but his favorite thing to do was to load up his family and take them to Canada where they were off the grid and enjoying God's country. He was a man that never slowed down and even with a weakened heart always made sure those he loved knew he loved them.

Danny is survived by his daughter, Julie King of Arizona; son, Joshua King of Minneapolis (Hannah); sister, Penny (David) Kulset; his nephew, Mike (Tiffany) Kulset; his partner of many years, Tonya Meagher and her sons (whom he loved and treated as his own) Devin Meagher (Ashley) and Connor Meagher (Callie) and many other friends, relatives, and "his" dog Allie.

He was preceded in death by his parents and many other relatives.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers