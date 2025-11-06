July 29, 1958 – November 3, 2025

Via Benson Funeral Home

Daniel Patrick Vetsch, age 67, of St. Cloud passed away surrounded by his family on Monday, November 3, 2025, at the St. Cloud Hospital.

A Visitation Celebrating Dan’s life will be held from 4:00-7:00 PM on Wednesday, November 12, 2025, at Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud. A Private Family Mass will be held on Thursday, November 13, 2025. His urn will be placed in the columbarium at St. Mary Help of Christian’s Catholic Cemetery, St. Augusta.

Dan was born on July 29, 1958, in St. Cloud to Anthony and Karen (Mick) Vetsch. He grew up in St. Cloud. On June 9, 1978, he married June Odegard. Their marriage was blessed with two children, Angela and Andrew.

Dan loved anything that involved being outdoors. He especially enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, racing cars, and woodworking in his garage. His greatest joy came from spending time with his family, especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Survivors include his mother, Karen Vetsch; children, Angela (Scott) Sufka and Andrew (Amie) Vetsch; grandchildren, Zach (Casie) Sufka, Jon Sufka, Samantha Sufka, Nora Huschle, Elsie Vetsch, Greta Vetsch, and Cole Vetsch; great-granddaughters, Charlie Sufka and Sloane Sufka; great-grandson to be born soon; siblings, David (MaryJo) Vetsch, Troy (Lynn) Vetsch, Shelli (Jeff) Dotson, Traci (Mary Pat) Vetsch; and the staff and residents at Legacy House of Caring, where he lived for the last 20 years, who have become his second family.

The family would like to extend a special THANK YOU, along with their sincere gratitude to the staff of Legacy House of Caring for the care, friendship and love that they have shown Dan during his time with them.