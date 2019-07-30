Daniel T. Mosher, 65, Sauk Rapids

June 23, 1954 - July 27, 2019

A celebration of life will be from 4:00 - 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday, August 6, 2019 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, for Daniel T. Mosher, 65 of Sauk Rapids who passed away at his home on Saturday.

Daniel Timothy Mosher was born on June 23, 1954 in Minneapolis to Lloyd and Josephine (Favorite) Mosher. He worked for many years as a machinist for Spantek in Hopkins. Dan loved all types of sports, and especially loved watching the Minnesota Twins. He was very smart, kind and caring. Dan had the gift of gab and enjoyed getting to know and visiting with others. He had a great sense of humor, was funny and will truly be missed!

Survivors include his mother, Josephine of New Hope; and brothers, Dennis (Nancy) of Ramsey, David of Brooklyn Park and Pat (Brenda) of Big Lake. He was preceded in death by his father and his brother, Mike.

Memorials may be given to the Minnesota Chapter of the Wounded Warriors Project.