Daniel R. Christian, 82, Ortonville

August 7, 1937 – May 30, 2020

Daniel Ray Christian, age 82, passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at the St. Cloud Hospital, St. Cloud, MN.

Daniel was born August 7, 1937 in Waukenabo Township, MN to Daniel and Doras (Shanholtzer) Christian. He owned and operated a janitorial service company in Minneapolis, he then attended a vocational school machinist program and worked at Graco in Minneapolis. Daniel moved to Ortonville where he was employed by Conrad’s Car City. He also worked in carpentry and lawn service. During his time in Ortonville Daniel served as a trained EMT. Being a dad and grandpa was Daniel’s biggest and most important achievement. He truly loved spending time with family and friends. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, playing cards (especially cribbage), darts and horseshoes, cars, wet jetting, water skiing, and watching Western TV shows. Daniel has celebrated over 40 years of sobriety.

Daniel is survived by his children, Susan Ross of Hopkins, MN; Sherol Christian of Excelsior, MN; Vickie Bates of Moorhead, MN: Ricky (Tina) Christian of Pipestone, MN; Scott (Annette) Christian of Maple Lake, MN; Debra Raaf of Pipestone, MN; Tracey Helegson of Roosevelt, AZ; and daughter, Edith Glover of Hermiston, OR; brother, Duane Christian of Remer, MN; 17 grandchildren; 21 great grandchildren; and his Ortonville family, Ann, Ricke, Sara and Buddy.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Doras Christian, brothers, Donald, David, Dennis, Dick and Dale, and sister Doris Dilday.

Funeral services will be Saturday June 20, 2020 at 11:00 AM at Hebron Cemetery, Palisade, MN. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Memorials are preferred to Park View Care Center, Buffalo, MN.