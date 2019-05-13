Daniel L. Rudh, 60, Sauk Rapids

February 16, 1959 - May 9, 2019

Dan was born February 16, 1959 in Riverside, CA to Arthur & Joan (Cunningham) Rudh. He served our country in the U.S. Navy. Dan worked at Fingerhut for many years. He enjoyed garage sales, woodworking, carpentry, and collecting everything. Dan was an incredible, good man who was the glue of the family, and was proud of his children and grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Mike Rudh of Rice, Randy Rudh of Sauk Rapids, and Jason (Ladonna) Rudh of Royalton; siblings, Pat (Dan) Medeiros, Edie (Mitch) Hilliard and Jimmy Rudh; and nine grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, Larry.