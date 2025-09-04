February 20, 1946 - September 2, 2025

Via Foley Funeral Home Via Foley Funeral Home loading...

Daniel Jersak, age 79 of Foley died peacefully on September 2, 2025 at St. Benedict's Senior Community. There will be a visitation from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, Monday, September 8, 2025 at the Foley Funeral Home and burial will follow at St. John's Catholic Cemetery in Foley. Service with Dignity provided by the Foley Funeral Home.

Daniel Albert Jersak was born February 20, 1946 in St. Paul, Minnesota to Charles and Zoe (DeZutter) Jersak. He grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota and worked at Unisys Corporation as a manufacturing supervisor for over 20 year. Daniel lived a simple life and loved to fish as often as he could. He leaves behind several friends and caregivers.