Daniel G. Lanz, 65, Beaver Lake (formerly of St. Cloud)

October 13, 1957 - November 6, 2022

A Memorial Mass of Christian Burial will be 10:30 a.m. on Friday, November 11, 2022 at St. Mary’s Cathedral Upper Church for Daniel G. Lanz, age 65 of Beaver Lake (formerly of St. Cloud) who passed away suddenly on Sunday, November 6, 2022 while deer hunting. He died doing what he loved, in the woods he loved, with the people he loved. Most Reverend Donald Kettler, Bishop of St. Cloud, will officiate. Interment will take place at Assumption Cemetery, St. Cloud.

Visitation will occur from 4:00-8:00 p.m. on Thursday at the Daniel Funeral Home in St. Cloud, beginning with parish prayers at 4:00 p.m. Additional visitation will occur one hour prior to services on Friday at the church.

Dan was born October 13, 1957 in St. Cloud, Minnesota to John and Clarice (Blonigen) Lanz. He married Mary L. Hentges on September 29, 1984 at St. Marcus Catholic Church in Clear Lake. Dan was employed by the Diocese of St. Cloud for nearly forty years and he was a member of St. Paul’s Parish; faith was central in Dan’s life, guiding his thoughts, words and actions.

As a lifelong outdoorsman, Dan enjoyed hunting, fishing, gardening, sailing and sharing his passions with those he loved.

He is survived by his wife: Mary; son: Jacob (Jena) of St. Augusta; daughter: Ali (Joe Pnewski) of St. Paul; three grandchildren: Evelynn, Rhett and Otis Daniel; brothers and sisters: Lynn Segelstrom, Tim (Pam), Steve (Martha), Mary Cable-Puente, Tom (Sandy), Andrea (George) Craven, Laure Fuerstenburg, Paul (Nancy), Therese Dozier and Kippy Lanz.

Dan was preceded in death by his parents; infant sister: Michelle; and four brothers-in-law.

Memorials are preferred in lieu of flowers.